Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,663. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

