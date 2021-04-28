Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.