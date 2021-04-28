Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Up to $84.81

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.81, but opened at $87.69. Encompass Health shares last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 1,697 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

