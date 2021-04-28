Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Update

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 5,016.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EGIEY stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

