Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ENPH traded down $23.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.29. 491,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.