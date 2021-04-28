Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

EVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

EVA stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $277.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

