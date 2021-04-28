ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of ePlus worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

