EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.