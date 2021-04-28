Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $234.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a one year low of $135.64 and a one year high of $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.25.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.