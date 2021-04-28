Equinor ASA (EQNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQNR stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

