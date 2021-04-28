Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank OZK’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Bank OZK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.