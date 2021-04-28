Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The business had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

