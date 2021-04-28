Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

