Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 213,076 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after acquiring an additional 181,862 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $297.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.36. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

