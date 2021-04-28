Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 3.3%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $207.50. 10,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,177,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.59.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

