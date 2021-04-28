Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

