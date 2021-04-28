Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

