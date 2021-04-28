Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. On average, analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVBN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

