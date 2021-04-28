Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Up 7.1%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.07. 12,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,237,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Everi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Everi by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Everi by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

