Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ES. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

