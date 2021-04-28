EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVIO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,733,012. EVIO has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

