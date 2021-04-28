Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

