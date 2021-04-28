Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.44). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

