Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.12. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.