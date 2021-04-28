Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

