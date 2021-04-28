Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $941,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,888 shares of company stock worth $18,476,395 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

