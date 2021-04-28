Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $471,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.