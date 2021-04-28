Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:API opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

