Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.