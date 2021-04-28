Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

