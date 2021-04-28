F3Logic LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $60.73.

