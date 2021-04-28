F3Logic LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

