F3Logic LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

