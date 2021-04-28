Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $465.80

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $465.80 and last traded at $464.86, with a volume of 5044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $458.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

