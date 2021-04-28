Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $124,662.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

