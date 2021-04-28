Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $3,791,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $3,615,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.