Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down to $70.73

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.73, but opened at $68.56. Fastly shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 17,321 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 299,027 shares of company stock worth $24,093,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

