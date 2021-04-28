FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FBK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

