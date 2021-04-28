Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

