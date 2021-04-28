Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 230 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.