Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

