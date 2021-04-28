Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

