Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

