Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 262 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.27.

HON stock opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.