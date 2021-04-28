Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $271.91 and a 12-month high of $504.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.