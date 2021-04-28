Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000.

NYSEARCA SJNK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

