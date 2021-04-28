Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period.

SMMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,780 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.