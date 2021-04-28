Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. 40,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,894. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

