Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,758 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,266. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

