Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 28,132 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,132 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. 8,383,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

